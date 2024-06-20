Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.78 million and $1.97 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00042292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,060,092 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

