Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $24.09.
About Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF
