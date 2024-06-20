VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) vs. Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head to Head Analysis

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67% Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VinFast Auto and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lightning eMotors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VinFast Auto presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and Lightning eMotors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -5.26 Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.02 $15.17 million ($11.19) -0.01

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightning eMotors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

