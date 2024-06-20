VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CDC opened at $58.34 on Thursday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $860.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,166.64 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2216 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,839.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

