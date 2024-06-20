Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $438.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $443.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,787,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $10,886,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $467.28 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $335.82 and a 12-month high of $486.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.19 and its 200-day moving average is $420.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

