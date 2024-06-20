Verasity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.85 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Verasity has a market cap of $32.30 million and $5.85 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001495 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

