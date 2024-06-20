Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

