Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2024

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.07. 304,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,266. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $317.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.54.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.