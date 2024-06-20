Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.07. 304,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,266. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $317.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.54.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.