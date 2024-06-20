Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Position Trimmed by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,500,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 5.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $324,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,366 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares during the period. Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,069,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 111,586 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 376,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.