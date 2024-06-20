Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Announces Dividend of $1.03 (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.0317 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,391. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

