Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Announces Dividend of $1.03 (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.0317 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,391. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile
