Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $185.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $185.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

