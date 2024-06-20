Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $153.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,126. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.84.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

