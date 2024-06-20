UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $487.00 and last traded at $487.38. Approximately 473,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,108,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $489.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $443.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.