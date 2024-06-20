Ultra (UOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $868,304.97

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $43.77 million and approximately $868,304.97 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,701.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00603983 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00068476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.11504511 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $817,576.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

