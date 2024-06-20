UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,295 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for about 2.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATH. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PATH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 5,893,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,760,387. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

