Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.00. The company had a trading volume of 168,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,541. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.33 and its 200-day moving average is $247.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,542,000 after buying an additional 105,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,038,000 after buying an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

