Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.54. Torrid shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 1,571 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.67 million, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

