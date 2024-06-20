Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.77. 3,991,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,300. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

