Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 814 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. 4,662,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

