Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 14.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 12.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.79. The company has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

