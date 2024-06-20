Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.10 ($0.28). Approximately 34,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 34,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.25 ($0.28).

Third Point Investors Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.11.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

