The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $21.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.79.
WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 12.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,321,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 420,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 136,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Stock Performance
Shares of WEN stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Wendy’s has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Further Reading
