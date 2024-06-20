The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $21.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.79.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 12.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 62,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,321,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 420,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 136,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73. Wendy’s has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

