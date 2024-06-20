The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 47.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 412.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Argus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 370,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $153.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

