The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,918,252 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,880 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 4.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $99,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $652,409,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,841,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,541 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $146,907,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,447,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,934 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BNS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

