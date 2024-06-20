Thaddeus Darden Acquires 7,000 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 7,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thaddeus Darden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Thaddeus Darden bought 3,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $18,870.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $772.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,368,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 233,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 104,392 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Granite Ridge Resources

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

