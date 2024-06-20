Thaddeus Darden Acquires 7,000 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) Director Thaddeus Darden acquired 7,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thaddeus Darden also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 6th, Thaddeus Darden bought 3,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $18,870.00.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $772.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,683,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,368,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 233,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 104,392 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

