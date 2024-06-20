TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Boosted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $150.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $152.79. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

