Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) versus DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Financial Analysis

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Taseko Mines and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Taseko Mines currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.82%. DRDGOLD has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.52%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $556.40 million 1.35 $61.28 million $0.24 10.75 DRDGOLD $309.85 million 2.34 $72.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Taseko Mines and DRDGOLD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DRDGOLD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taseko Mines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of DRDGOLD shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 17.37% 11.44% 2.98% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Taseko Mines beats DRDGOLD on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.