Takkt (ETR:TTK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.92

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €10.92 ($11.74) and last traded at €11.20 ($12.04), with a volume of 15016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.14 ($11.98).

Takkt Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.20. The stock has a market cap of $728.24 million, a PE ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

Further Reading

