T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.10.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $117.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.