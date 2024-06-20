Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $62,883.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $30,780.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,620.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,961 shares of company stock worth $135,828. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,800 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $7,078,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 134,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 99,097 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.