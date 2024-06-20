StockNews.com Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

NSIT stock opened at $205.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.31. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $212.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 40,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $939,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

