StockNews.com Downgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Buy

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.