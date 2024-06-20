Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.44.

CABA opened at $8.35 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $403.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,167.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at about $930,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 552.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,798,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

