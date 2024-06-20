Stifel Nicolaus Increases Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $99.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Get Merus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRUS

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. Equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $422,232.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $792,792. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,377,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Merus by 90.0% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Merus by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after acquiring an additional 751,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $20,492,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.