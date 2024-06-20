SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research firms have commented on SWI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SWI opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 170.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.74 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SolarWinds by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

