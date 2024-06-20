Short Interest in International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Rises By 5.2%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.6 days.

International Petroleum Price Performance

IPCFF stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

International Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

