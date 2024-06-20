Short Interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Drops By 5.3%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

