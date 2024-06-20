Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Cut by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up about 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $120,000. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 135,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 167.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.11. 2,075,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,685. The company has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

