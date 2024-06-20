Scilex’s (SCLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scilex’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Scilex in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Scilex Trading Down 14.9 %

SCLX stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Scilex has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $331.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scilex will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Scilex

In related news, insider Jaisim Shah bought 83,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,112.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Scilex news, insider Jaisim Shah acquired 83,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $69,771.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,943 shares in the company, valued at $83,112.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay Chun acquired 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $92,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scilex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,988,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scilex by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

