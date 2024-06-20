Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 881,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,458. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

