Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,613. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

