Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 24th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 21st.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SABA opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

