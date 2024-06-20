Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $117.73

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.73, but opened at $114.06. Ryanair shares last traded at $114.70, with a volume of 157,517 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $3,708,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,121,000 after buying an additional 246,850 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

