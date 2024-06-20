Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $62.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3,427.61. The stock had a trading volume of 694,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,737.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,463.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,340.00 price target (up previously from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,986.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,201.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.