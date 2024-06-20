Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Buys 900 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.85. 2,588,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,048. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day moving average is $144.06.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

