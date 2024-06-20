RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:RSF) Shares Up 0.5%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.27. 14,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 17,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.