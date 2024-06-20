Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Riskified alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSKD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riskified Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 2,522.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.