Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.
RSKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSKD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Riskified Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Riskified Company Profile
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Riskified
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.