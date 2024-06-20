Rise Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 293 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Weatherford International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,534. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,049.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WFRD

About Weatherford International

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.