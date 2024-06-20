Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 1,429 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2,858.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 467.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.3 %

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 405,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,580,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

