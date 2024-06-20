Rise Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 11.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,052 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 3,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $250.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.18 and its 200-day moving average is $256.17. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $223.24 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.